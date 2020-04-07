Online classes force teachers to get creative

School has always meant a teacher in front of a classroom, but not right now. Because of COVID-19, educators have turned into online instructors and many teachers are learning a lot.

"We're trying to make some fun videos because I want to feel like I'm with the kids even though I'm not," explained Allison Clark, an art teacher at Pasadena Fundamental Elementary School.

Her video lesson are filled with graphics, music and overhead camera shots. She admits to getting some help; her husband is a professional video editor.

Still, she misses the classroom.

"The hardest part is the kids aren't there, so you're kind of talking to yourself a lot," she laughed.

Most teachers have never taught virtual lessons and only had a week or two to train before classes resumed.

Lindsay Garvin's reading classes at New Heights Elementary logged on to the Pink Panther theme.

"Welcome kid detectives for this next module: Mysteries," Garvin says in a video that utilizes cartoon characters to help teach how mysteries are written.

She's still trying to adjust to no live feedback from kids.

"I feel like Dora the Explorer," she said. "I'm like, ‘Let's go find the mystery. Do you know who it is?’ Silence."

Jake Weininger wants to keep his students moving, even if they're not with him for physical education. The third-year teacher at Lakewood Elementary School made a running course in his yard.

"I'm going to do it myself. I'm going to show them you don't need cones or pylons. Use the hand sanitizer wipes we all bought."

In his video, Weininger runs around the containers of wipes and challenges his students to do the same.

Several teachers told us they trade tips for creativity, but most want to get back in front of the kids.

"Let's face it. I miss the kids. I miss them all," added Clark.