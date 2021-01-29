Expand / Collapse search

Polk County deputies encounter massive alligator near Lakeland school

By FOX 35 News staff
Alligators
LAKELAND, Fla. - Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office encountered a large alligator that was sunning on a sidewalk in Lakeland on Thursday morning.

Deputies were called to the western shore of Scott Lake in the Lakeland Highlands neighborhood about a nuisance gator that was spotted not far from Lakeland Highlands Middle School.

The sheriff's office said the caller was worried because there were kids walking to school nearby.

A trapper was called out to collect the estimated 10-foot-long reptile, which weighed between 700 and 800 pounds. The gator did not go without a fight.

Trapper Doug Payne told the Lakeland Ledger that the gator was taken to a processor, where its meat and hide were harvested.

Deputy Ashtin Mosley recorded a video of the gator which was posted to the Polk County Sheriff's Twitter page on Friday.

"And no, she won't be sporting a new belt and boots next week," the post read.

