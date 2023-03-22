Polk County driver enters path of vehicle on U.S. 27 leading to crash that kills passenger, deputies say

A female passenger was killed in a crash on a major roadway in Frostproof after the driver decided to re-enter a lane and ended up in the path of another vehicle, according to Polk County deputies.

The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 27. Investigators said the driver of a Porsche was traveling north when he stopped in the turn lane to head west onto U.S. Highway 98.

Then, for "unknown reasons," the 66-year-old driver "suddenly pulled out of the turn lane and went back into the northbound lane," according to a news release from the sheriff's office. As a result, investigators said the driver entered the path of a Tahoe, which was heading north.

The driver of the Tahoe attempted to avoid a collision, but struck the Porsche's front passenger side, deputies said. The passenger, identified by officials as 62-year-old Teresa Gonzalez, died.

Investigators said impairment does not appear to be a factor, but the investigation is ongoing.

