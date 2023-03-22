Expand / Collapse search

Polk County driver enters path of vehicle on U.S. 27 leading to crash that kills passenger, deputies say

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Polk County
FOX 13 News

FROSTPROOF, Fla. - A female passenger was killed in a crash on a major roadway in Frostproof after the driver decided to re-enter a lane and ended up in the path of another vehicle, according to Polk County deputies.

The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 27. Investigators said the driver of a Porsche was traveling north when he stopped in the turn lane to head west onto U.S. Highway 98. 

Then, for "unknown reasons," the 66-year-old driver "suddenly pulled out of the turn lane and went back into the northbound lane," according to a news release from the sheriff's office. As a result, investigators said the driver entered the path of a Tahoe, which was heading north. 

The driver of the Tahoe attempted to avoid a collision, but struck the Porsche's front passenger side, deputies said. The passenger, identified by officials as 62-year-old Teresa Gonzalez, died.

READ: Lakeland, Bartow, Tarpon Springs among 30 cities that issued proclamations for fake country

Investigators said impairment does not appear to be a factor, but the investigation is ongoing.
 