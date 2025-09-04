Polk County elementary teacher accused of hitting student

The Brief A Polk County elementary school teacher was arrested for hitting a student, according to officials with the school district. Jane McGinn, a teacher at Floral Avenue Elementary School in Bartow, was arrested on a child abuse charge. The Bartow Police Department is handling the investigation into the incident.



A Polk County elementary school teacher was arrested for hitting a student, according to officials with the school district.

What we know:

A spokesperson for Polk County Public Schools said Jane McGinn, a teacher at Floral Avenue Elementary School in Bartow, was arrested on a child abuse charge.

READ: Grady Judd: ‘Operation Bad Odds’ illegal gambling investigation leads to 28 arrests

The student was allegedly struck by McGinn, and now, the district said they are moving forward with the process of terminating her employment.

Pictured: Jane McGinn.

What they're saying:

PCPS issued the following letter to families of students at the school Wednesday afternoon:

"Dear families,

This legal notification is being sent on behalf of Floral Avenue Elementary. We want to inform you that teacher Jane McGinn has been arrested on charges of child abuse for allegedly striking a student. PCPS is cooperating fully with law enforcement, and based on the initial findings, we are moving forward with the process of terminating McGinn’s employment. We will not tolerate a student being harmed by a staff member. This message is just to keep you informed, thank you."

What's next:

The school district said that the Bartow Police Department is handling the investigation into the incident.