Polk County jail nurse arrested on cocaine charges during Winter Haven traffic stop: ‘No longer trusted’

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The Brief A nurse working at the South County Jail in Polk County was jailed after police officers discovered cocaine inside his vehicle. Police said they arrested 50-year-old David Lindsay Pohl on Thursday following a traffic stop for dark window tinting and running stop signs. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd stated the suspect will no longer be allowed to work within local detention facilities.



A contracted jail nurse is experiencing things from the other side of the bars after Winter Haven police say he had cocaine during a recent traffic stop.

South County Jail nurse arrested

What we know:

Officers with the Winter Haven Police Department said they pulled over a vehicle driven by 50-year-old David Lindsay Pohl on Thursday.

According to the WHPD, the vehicle caught the attention of officers because it had an illegal window tint and failed to stop at two stop signs.

During the traffic stop, officers said they saw Pohl wiping a white substance off his pants. Investigators then observed a white rock-like substance on the driver's seat that field-tested positive for cocaine, according to WHPD.

Booking staff at the Polk County Sheriff's Office recognized his employer information during processing and immediately notified supervisors and CFG Health Systems.

Winter Haven police investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if Pohl had any illegal substances in his possession while actively working inside the jail facility.

It remains unclear how long he had been employed by the contracted medical provider.

Medical provider employee status

Why you should care:

Pohl was employed as a nurse by CFG Health Systems, which is the contracted medical provider for the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Grady Judd emphasized that medical staff are given a high level of responsibility.

"He was familiar with our jail as a contracted nurse," Sheriff Judd said. "Today, he’s seeing it from the other side of the bars. We expect everyone who works with our agency to obey the law. Clearly this suspect is no longer trusted to work within our detention facilities, especially having access to prescription medications."

Legal consequences and charges

By the numbers:

Police charged Pohl with one count of possession of cocaine, which is classified as a third-degree felony. Officers also issued him one citation for the illegal window tint.