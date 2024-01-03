Polk County man arrested after intentionally ramming into vehicle that crashed into his girlfriend: Police

article

An Auburndale man was arrested after authorities said he intentionally rammed a vehicle that had been involved in a crash with his girlfriend.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, Dustin Black, 21, was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief and Battery after the incident on Tuesday.

On Tuesday at around 2:24 p.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Lake Howard Dr. SE and Ave. C SW in Winter Haven. The at-fault driver made a U-turn in the intersection and struck a vehicle on the driver's side, according to police.

The at-fault driver immediately stopped his vehicle and backed up to remove it from the driver's side of the other vehicle.

Police said Black then stopped his truck next to the at-fault driver and started to back up, and then rammed the passenger side of the at-fault vehicle. As the victim, or at-fault driver, was getting out of his vehicle, he was yelling that he was sorry, and the crash was an accident.

Witnesses described the driver with his hands up as if to surrender, according to police. Black, though, approached the victim and punched him in the face three times before his girlfriend, who had been driving the other vehicle, ultimately stopped him.

Police said there were no injuries from the crash itself.