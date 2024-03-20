Polk sheriff on pair of arrests: 'What we have here is a BOGO'

In what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd referred to as a ‘BOGO,’ two men were arrested on separate charges during a traffic stop Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff's post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Michael Bass, 39, was driving with his headlights off on 42nd Street in the Winter Haven area, leading to the stop.

"The deputy discovered that Bass didn't have a valid license, but what he DID have was a baggie of methamphetamine," PCSO wrote in the social media post, adding deputies discovered another concealed baggie of meth on Bass as he was being booked into jail.

The passenger in the car, Benjamin Jones, 46, was also arrested on a warrant out of Okeechobee County for Failing to Register as a Career Offender, Judd says.

"What we have here, is a BOGO. We Busted One, and Got One. They went from one car (theirs) to another (ours)," Judd wrote. The tweet included a photo showing the suspects' mugshots with a "Bust 1 Get 1 Free" sign resembling what's posted in front of items on sale at Publix.

The sheriff finished his post with this message: "Sometimes it's about the things you don't have, and sometimes it's about the things you do have."

