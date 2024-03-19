Third-grade science teacher arrested for possession of child porn

article

A third-grade science teacher in New Port Richey is under arrest for possession of child pornography.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Steven Houser, 67, a teacher at Beacon Christian Academy, possessed two pictures and three videos featuring child porn. The child porn did not feature any students at the school, according to the sheriff's office.

In addition, Houser also had child erotica generated by an AI computer which Houser admitted he used yearbook photos of three students to generate, according to investigators.

There are no reports of additional victims at this time, however, if you or someone you know believe you may be a victim, contact the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

