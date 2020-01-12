Polk County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly road rage incident

A road rage incident turned deadly Saturday night when a motorist shot and killed another motorist in Winter Haven, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the deceased man was the driver of a pickup truck traveling east on Lake Ned Road and a man and a woman were behind him in an SUV.

According to PCSO, the occupants of the SUV told detectives that the pickup came to a sudden stop, which forced the SUV to stop suddenly. Detectives said the couple told them that the driver then approached the SUV, cursing about them following too closely and saying that he should kill them. He returned to the truck, turned around, and began walking back toward the SUV, investigators said.

Detectives said the driver of the SUV said that he feared the other driver was coming to kill him, so he grabbed a firearm from a dash compartment, pointed it out of his window toward the other driver, and fired. The female passenger called 911.

According to detectives witnessed told them that they heard three gunshots, with one of the witnesses saying he heard a man yell, "I don't want to kill you!" and a female yell, "Don't kill him, don't kill him," investigators said.

The two occupants of the SUV remained at the scene for law enforcement to arrive.

The investigation is in the initial phase and detectives are seeking further evidence to corroborate the victim's statements. Detectives will then present their investigation to the State Attorney's Office.

Anyone who might have information related to the case is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.