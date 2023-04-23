Polk County Sheriff’s Office looking for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

article

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that left one bicyclist dead.

On Saturday night, deputies were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Winter Lake Road and Thornhill Road near Winter Haven.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found a bicyclist who was unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Based on evidence and witness statements, police say the victim was riding his bicycle south on Thornhill Road and entered the intersection at a red light.

A witness who almost hit the bicyclist said that another vehicle did make contact and quickly left the scene.

The vehicle that hit the victim was described as a gray or dark-colored sedan traveling east on Winter Lake Road.

Police say that the vehicle should have some damage on the front.





