Polk County Sheriff's Office searches for male seen at Lakeland school during 'suspicious' incident

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify an unknown male seen at the Resurrection Catholic Church and private school in Lakeland on Wednesday during ‘a suspicious incident.’

Photo courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

PCSO advised that the school, students, and faculty are safe at this time. The subject was seen at the church and campus, at 3720 Old Hwy 37, at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday. He then left in the vehicle shown in pictures.

Photo courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office is working to identify the person and vehicle. They ask anyone with information on either to contact them at 863-298-6200.