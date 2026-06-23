Polk County training facility: New Bartow center honors fallen deputy, K9 partner

The Brief The new Polk County K9 training facility opened in Bartow to provide advanced tactical spaces for handlers and K9's. The center honors a fallen deputy and his K9 partner who died after being shot in the line of duty. The site features temperature-controlled kennels for search-and-rescue bloodhounds alongside a specialized classroom and obstacle course.



The Polk County Sheriff's Office unveiled a specialized training center in Bartow designed to prepare K9's and their handlers for high-stakes field operations.

Polk County training campus

What we know:

The sheriff's office opened the Matt Williams and Diogi K9 Training Center at the Burnham Miccali Campus, according to official statements. The facility honors a fallen deputy K9 handler and his partner who were shot and killed while doing their jobs in 2006.

A bronze statue stands in front of the building to remind visitors of their sacrifice and the daily dangers faced by K9 teams. The complex features temperature-controlled kennels built specifically for the safety of the dogs and a dedicated classroom space where handlers can gather and share strategic ideas.

Advanced tactical spaces

What they're saying:

Deputy K9 Handler Dylan Holley noted that his narcotics-certified partner, Buck, turned 3 years old in June. Holley stated that the center allows teams to complete all aspects of certification and recertification.

"We can do everything out here," Holley said. "We'll use the cars they use on the driving pad, we'll put narcotics in those, and have them sniff for narcotics."

"We've got a huge piece of woods in the back we'll hide decoys in—all different kinds of stuff," Holley continued.

"We'll put volunteers in trees and have the dogs track to find them. It's awesome."

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd praised the legacy of the fallen deputy as a prime example for law enforcement, emphasizing that top-tier equipment ensures public safety.

"Matt showed us the way to do the job the right way," Judd said. "He was a great example of not only a man and a law enforcement officer, but a K9 handler."

"And we know the best training and the best equipment offer the best outcomes, and that's what we're doing with this center," Judd stated.

"Having a home and a place where we can meet as one—brainstorming ideas in this classroom, having kennels that are temperature-controlled for the dogs' safety, being able to come together—that's really where it enhances the training and the ability to do more and more," Holley said.