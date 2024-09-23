Polk County’s annual Haunted Jail Tour returns for 'one last time'

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced the dates for their annual Haunted Jail Tour.

Visitors can celebrate spooky season at the Lawrence W. Crow, Jr. building across from Bartow P.D. next month.

The Haunted Jail Tour will be on Oct. 18, 19, 25, and 26. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. each day and ends at 10:30 p.m.

According to PCSO, the tour is back for "one last time."

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says proceeds from the $15 donation per adult (or $5 for a child under 10) benefit the United Way of Central Florida.

According to PCSO, there will be agency members on-hand to watch little ones for parents who don't want their children tagging along. There will also be a bounce house, a "dunk your deputy" dunk tank, and food trucks.

Tickets are sold in person only and cash and credit will be accepted.

