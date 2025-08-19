Polk County's recent fatal crashes underscore urgent call for improved road safety infrastructure

The Brief The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle hit and killed a bicyclist early Tuesday. On Monday morning, a woman was fatally struck while crossing Highland Street near Wabash Avenue, just outside of Lakeland. Polk County is among the most dangerous counties in Florida for pedestrians.



Polk County deputies are currently investigating two consecutive fatal crashes, one of which involves a hit-and-run driver.

What we know:

Around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, at the intersection of Seventh Street and Lake Shipp Drive in Winter Haven, Cathy Barker, an employee at Ferguson WaterWorks, witnessed a tragic scene: a body lying on the road surrounded by police officers.

"About 15 to 20 feet away from the body, I noticed an adult tricycle," Barker recounted.

Courtesy: Joseph Tillman.

What we know:

According to Polk County deputies, a man was struck and killed by a vehicle at this location, and preliminary findings suggest the incident was accidental.

This marked yet another heartbreaking accident, and Barker expressed her frustration with the situation.

"Drivers are simply not paying attention," she lamented. "There are too many distractions from cell phones, excessive speeding, running red lights, and a general disregard for pedestrian safety."

On Monday morning, a woman was fatally struck while crossing Highland Street near Wabash Avenue, just outside of Lakeland. Deputies are actively searching for the driver involved in this hit-and-run.

Polk County is among the most dangerous counties in Florida for pedestrians. In response, cities like Lakeland have expanded their red-light camera programs and installed school speed zone cameras to enhance road safety.

"Something needs to change," Barker urged. "While cameras help identify and convict offenders, they can't restore the lives we've lost."

The county has also collaborated with organizations like Bike Walk Central Florida to educate drivers on the importance of yielding to pedestrians at crosswalks.

"We'll document all observations at crosswalks like this one and provide recommendations for improved striping, additional signage, and cost-effective measures that will benefit the community," explained Jenna Mousseau, Program Coordinator with Best Foot Forward.

Big picture view:

As Polk County's population continues to grow, Barker hopes local leaders will prioritize investments in better roads and infrastructure to prevent future tragedies.

"It's not just the residents of Polk County affected, but also those who come here for work or tourism. We're inundated," she noted. "Travel times have doubled, leading to impatience and frustration, and unfortunately, lives are being lost as a result."

By the numbers:

To date, deputies have investigated 38 fatal crashes this year, three of which were hit-and-runs.