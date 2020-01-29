Polk deputies injured after patrol car struck by wrong-way DUI driver

article

Two Polk County deputies were taken to the hospital after their patrol car was hit head-on by a drunk driver going the wrong way Tuesday night.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was driving south on Combee Road when he saw a red pick-up truck traveling north cross the center line and begin traveling north in the southbound lane. He swerved to avoid a collision. The pick-up then crashed head-on into another patrol car.

The two deputies in the car were taken to the hospital. One was treated and released, while the other was admitted for non-life-threatening injuries.



A third vehicle that was traveling behind the patrol cars swerved to avoid a collision and ended up in a ditch.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

The driver of the pick-up truck, India Williams, 46, was arrested for DUI. Two breath samples showed her blood alcohol content (BAC) at 0.145 and 0.151, that’s almost twice the legal limit in Florida, according to PCSO.

“In a crash like this, we are so grateful that the injuries sustained by our deputies are not more serious," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “I ask for prayers for Deputy Brittney Black as she continues to be treated in the hospital. It will take some time for her to recover. We cannot say this too often: if you are under the influence of alcohol or drugs, don’t drive. Don’t let others drive under the influence. I can assure you, we will hold this drunk driver accountable for her actions.”

According to PCSO, Williams has a criminal history that includes eight previous felony charges and nine misdemeanor charges including possession of cocaine with intent to sell, sale of cocaine, battery domestic violence, failure to appear in court, fleeing to elude at high speed, possession of cannabis with intent to sell, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a law enforcement officer without violence, failure to register a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, and other drug and drug paraphernalia charges.

