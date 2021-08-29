Polk deputies investigating deadly pedestrian crash

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 35-year-old homeless woman was hit and killed by a truck early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, Tyler Alderman, 22, of Lakeland, was driving southbound on Highway 98 shortly before 2 a.m. When he entered into the right turn lane to turn onto Duff Road, he struck and killed Jessica Cunningham, who was in the roadway. It was dark at the time of the crash and there is little lighting in the area, according to PCSO.

Deputies say Alderman did not appear to be impaired, driving recklessly, or distracted at the time of the crash. However, investigators say it is possible Cunningham was impaired, based on interviews with family members and her history.

Neither Alderman nor his passengers were injured in the crash.

