Polk deputies search for home invasion suspects

Polk County deputies are asking the public for help in finding the men responsible for a violent home invasion, they said.

On Tuesday around 8:15 a.m. in the Eaton Park area of southeast Lakeland, deputies said three unidentified intruders held a man at gunpoint outside of his home. Home surveillance video was released by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, showing two of the three suspects approaching the victim at his front door.

Then, they forced their way inside. Deputies said they hit the man in the head with a shotgun barrel, and demanded money. Several items were stolen and there were no injuries.

It all occurred, deputies said, while a child and another adult were sleeping inside the home.

Deputies said all three suspects were wearing masks, but were described as black males. One of the suspects had a sawed-off shotgun and wore all black. A second suspect wore all black clothing and carried a backpack. The third suspect wore a red hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Escheu at 863-298-6927. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226-8477 or online at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

