Polk deputy injured in shooting; one person also hurt, officials say

Polk County officials are investigating what led up to a shooting that injured one person and a deputy.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy was called to the Monticello Hotel on U.S. Highway 27 in Dundee. They said he was interacting with an individual when a gun – on or near the subject – somehow went off.

The deputy was hit in the hand and is expected to be OK.

The person he was speaking to was also hurt, but not seriously. The agency did not say whether the individual was shot.

No other information was provided, including the specific type of call the deputy was responding to at the hotel or who the gun belonged to.

