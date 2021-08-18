Polk fire chief: Leave 911 calls only for most serious emergencies

Polk County’s fire chief is asking residents to "temper" their use of the 911 system as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to strain emergency medical resources.

Polk Fire Chief Robert Weech asked Wednesday that 911 calls be limited to the most serious of emergencies.

"If you can avoid using the 911 system, this is a good time to do that," Chief Weech said. "The system is under strain. Certainly, if you have an emergency, stroke, heart attack or if you have an accident, certainly call 911. But if you have other ways of getting medical care, you need to exhaust those at this time so that we can deal with those bigger emergencies."

Polk Fire says they typically respond to about 280 calls a day this time of year. But in recent weeks, it has averaged about 340 calls a day and gone as high as 400.

That leads to additional wait times for ambulances waiting to transfer patients to hospitals and also means a delay in response times to certain parts of the county.

"Right now, while our system is being taxed, we are still holding up and able to provide our normal level of service," Weech added. "We just ask that, under the circumstances, if it isn’t an absolute emergency to find another way for medical care other than calling 911."

Meanwhile, neighboring Pasco County’s emergency responders have reached the point where they have to triage for life-and-death emergencies due to COVID-19.

Pasco County Fire Chief Scott Cassin says not to call 911 unless you or a loved one is dying.

