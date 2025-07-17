Polk mother shares tragedy of losing son in e-bike crash amid summer spike in pediatric e-bike injuries

The Brief On July 1, Maddox Moore, 14, was riding his newly gifted e-bike when he was struck and killed by a vehicle in New Smyrna Beach. A Tampa Bay area pediatric emergency room doctor said there's been an alarming rise in e-bike injuries among children.



A Polk County mother is raising awareness about the dangers of e-bikes after her son was hit and killed by a vehicle.

What we know:

On July 1, Maddox Moore, 14, was riding his e-bike, a new gift from his grandmother, when he was struck and killed by a vehicle in New Smyrna Beach. He was a student at Auburndale High School.

"Maddox was very kind and sweet, and he had a gentle spirit," said his mother, Summer Barnes. "He really was just the best kid you could ever ask for."

Pictured: Maddox Moore.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

"Witnesses say Maddox was in the bike lane," said Barnes. "Some people say he turned, and others believe he may have been swiped. I honestly don't know."

Barnes said her son wasn't speeding; however, he wasn't wearing a helmet. While in the hospital, he underwent two brain surgeries and was in the pediatric ICU for two weeks before he passed away.

Why you should care:

"They're not minor injuries. They're having significant head injuries, brain bleeds and really significant long bone fractures that need surgery. What's happening is that they're getting hit by cars," said Dr. Normaliz Rodriguez, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Tampa General Hospital/USF Health.

Pictured: Summer Barnes, the mother of Maddox Moore.

She said there has been a spike in pediatric e-bike injuries this summer as schools are out, possibly because e-bikes are more accessible and less expensive.

"I honestly would really be thoughtful about whether or not we should be buying e-bikes for adolescents," said Rodriguez. "That's really the number one thing, because even if they're wearing a helmet, the rest of the injuries are significant. If they have an e-bike, just be thoughtful about the conversations with them regarding responsibility and expectations."

Big picture view:

Barnes said she lost her oldest daughter in a four-wheeler versus car accident five years ago. Now, having lost Maddox in a similar way, she wants other parents and families to learn from her tragedy.

"I don't want his loss to be for nothing. I hope somebody somewhere out there will see this and think twice before buying an e-bike," she said.