Polk sheriff to identify Poinciana murder suspects

Two suspects have been identified after killing a man during a drug deal, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Monday at the 7-Eleven gas station, located at 398 Marigold Avenue in Poinciana. Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to release the suspects' identities during a Tuesday morning press conference.

The sheriff's office says deputies got there minutes after the shooting and found a man who appeared to have been shot to death inside a car.

Investigators said he was "the victim of a drug-deal gone bad."

On Monday, the agency described the suspects as black males who fled in a dark blue Chevy vehicle, possibly a Malibu.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 or online.

