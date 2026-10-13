Polk County Sheriff’s Office launches new Grady Judd bobblehead for charity

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The Brief Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd released a new limited-edition bobblehead featuring him at a desk during a morning briefing with a K-9 resting nearby. Sales from the collectible figurines and pre-ordered holiday dolls support non-profit community assistance programs across Polk County. The charity foundation originally formed following the fatal 2006 shootings of Deputy Matt Williams and K-9 DiOGi during a traffic stop.



Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd launched his latest collectible bobblehead to raise funds for local law enforcement initiatives and community charity support.

New collectible release

What we know:

The newest figurine captures Sheriff Grady Judd at his desk during a morning briefing, accompanied by a resting K-9 at his feet. Co-workers first surprised the sheriff with a custom bobblehead over a decade ago, sparking an ongoing annual tradition. The agency releases collectible designs occasionally, alongside seasonal offerings like pre-ordered "Sheriff on a Shelf" holiday dolls.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed the specific total production run cap for the new desk briefing design or when the inventory is projected to sell out completely.

Supporting local community

The backstory:

Community leaders established Polk Sheriff’s Charities as a 501(c)(3) organization in December 2006. The charity's creation followed an outpouring of public support after the line-of-duty deaths of Deputy Matt Williams and K-9 DiOGi during a routine traffic stop. The foundation provides immediate monetary support to agency members and families navigating unexpected personal tragedies, including the families of Sgt. Ronnie Brown and Sgt. Wes Whitmore following their fatal injuries.

Why you should care:

Net proceeds from sales directly fund community assistance projects across Polk County. Purchases help buy Christmas gifts for children in economically challenged neighborhoods, fund youth sports team jerseys, support domestic violence victim assistance organizations, and purchase replacement dogs for the agency's active K-9 unit.

Click here for more information and to place an order.