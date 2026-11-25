The Brief Flight delays climbed steadily Wednesday morning at Tampa International Airport, though travel remained relatively smooth. A strengthening East Coast storm could disrupt holiday flights as it moves toward the Northeast. Travelers should monitor their flight status throughout the holiday weekend.



Flight delays steadily increased at Tampa International Airport the day before Thanksgiving, as travelers headed out ahead of a strengthening storm that's expected to impact the entire East Coast.

Tampa International Airport flight delays

What we know:

The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center expects a storm off the Southeast coast to strengthen Wednesday and track up the East Coast through Thanksgiving and into Friday.

Forecasters warn of significant coastal flooding and beach erosion from Georgia through the Northeast. Wind gusts could exceed 50 mph along parts of the coast and 45 mph farther inland, potentially causing tree damage and power outages.

South Florida also faces a risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday, with damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes possible, according to the forecast.

On Wednesday morning, heavy rain and strong winds were affecting South Florida, portions of Georgia and the Carolinas, with some flights beginning to feel the effects.

At TPA, disruptions were mixed, with dozens of flights facing delays while many more headed out on schedule.

Tampa travelers adapt holiday plans

What they're saying:

John Koulianos, of Tarpon Springs, was heading to the New York City area, where the storm was expected to arrive on Thanksgiving Day. Strong winds could also affect the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Koulianos said he was prepared to adjust his plans.

"Well, I guess we’ll sit in our room and order room service then, but we’re definitely gonna brave it [out] on Black Friday and go to [the] Macy’s [parade] and have some fun, whether it’s more inside fun or outside fun," Koulianos said. "We’ll just adapt."

Monitoring holiday flights and connections

What you can do:

The Weather Prediction Center’s extended outlook calls for gusty winds and coastal flooding concerns to persist across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic into Saturday, with conditions beginning to improve Sunday.

Travelers should monitor their airlines for schedule changes and check forecasts for their destinations and connecting airports.

Exact cancellation totals

What we don't know:

Airport officials have not released exact cancellation counts or specified which airlines experienced the heaviest delays at Tampa International Airport Wednesday morning.