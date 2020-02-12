Pooch eats diamond ring after owner’s fiancé popped the question
article
PRETORIA, South Africa - A woman in South Africa has quite a story to tell about how she got back her diamond engagement ring.
Her pooch, named Pepper, swallowed the ring and ended up in a South African animal hospital.
X-rays by Valley Farm Animal Hospital in Pretoria show the ring sitting pretty in the pooch’s stomach.
The Valley Farm Animal Hospital shared a photo of poor Pepper alongside the x-rays that prove Pepper ate her mom’s ring. The animal hospital joked that Pepper thought eating the ring was a good idea at the time.
The veterinary staff retrieved the ring by making Pepper vomit.