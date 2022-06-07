Pool closures in Tampa Bay due to lifeguard shortage

The Lido Pool will be closed on Tuesdays as an ongoing lifeguard shortage remains.

Phil Burrill is a lifeguard, for the City of Sarasota. He's been doing it for five years and loves it.

"I get to be there physically for the people that need assistance, I get to be there medically for anybody that is hurt, and I also get to be there as an instructor for kids that grow up," he said.

As summer heats up and more people head to local pools to cool down, the City of Sarasota is about 10 lifeguards short.

"It's just been an issue that we’ve had over the last couple of years, and it seems to be getting worse," said Emily Morris the Manager of the Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex.

Empty lifeguard stands means having to adapt and in some cases, close.

"Unfortunately there’s some closure we’ve had to do just for safety reasons," said Morris.

The Lido Pool will be closed on Tuesdays effective June 14th. Hours will be adjusted from Wednesday to Sunday 10 a.m to 4:45 p.m. until the positions are filled.

According to the American Lifeguard Association, about a third of public parks and pools across the nation are experiencing the shortages.

"We are experiencing what we would consider a critical lifeguard shortage," said Wyatt Werneth.

Werneth with the American Lifeguard Association said there are several reasons for the shortage including COVID-19 and a pause in a visa program that allows foreign exchange students to work.

As well as the fact that some lifeguards have found new jobs outside the field.

"We don’t know when this will end, so we are trying to adapt. One of the things we are trying to preach is learn to swim America and do your research, find out where there is a lifeguard," said Werneth.

According to Werneth, swimming in front of a lifeguard makes the chances of drowning one in 18 million.

If you're drawn to the water, and want to help others, the lifeguard stand could be for you.

"I want everyone to aspire to be excellent swimmers and helpful and life guarding is an excellent way to do that," said Burrill.

Qualified lifeguards interested in a position with the City of Sarasota are encouraged to apply online at www.SarasotaFL.gov.

The Parks and Recreation Department will host a Red Cross life guarding certification course June 22-24 for individuals at least 15 years of age. Registration is $225. Sign up online at www.LetsPlaySarasota.com.

For information about the certification course and pool hours, contact the Arlington Aquatic Complex at 941-263-6732.

