Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot will be edible; the first ever
Pop-Tarts will debut the first-ever edible mascot during the Pop-Tarts Bowl debut game next month.
The mascot is literally going to be a giant Pop-Tart of which the lucky winning college football team will get to take a bite.
"For sixty years, Pop-Tarts has sacrificed everything in the name of Crazy Good flavor, so why wouldn't that include our beloved Football Mascot, too?" said Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing.
"Since we announced our title sponsorship of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, fans have been speculating on the larger-than-life game day experiences we will be tackling, and this is the first of many traditions that fans can expect Pop-Tarts to upend on game day," Ray added.
Pop-Tarts edible mascot. (Kellanova)
On game day (Dec. 28) the Pop-Tarts Bowl Mascot will run around the stadium and interact with fans before it transforms into "a game-winning snack for the victors," according to a company news release.
Fans of Pop-Tarts or college football (or both) can catch the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl live on ESPN at 5:45 p.m. ET.
This story was reported from Los Angeles.