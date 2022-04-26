PopStroke: Golf attraction co-owned by Tiger Woods to open in Sarasota 

A new golf and entertainment venue co-owned by Tiger Woods has announced it will open to the public Thursday in Sarasota. PopStroke is one of the hottest new golf attractions and Tampa Bay will now be on its list of locations.

There will be two 18-hole putting courses at the outdoor facility. It combines golf, technology and dining to provide a unique experience for guests of any skill level.

In addition to golfing, the space includes a restaurant, rooftop bar, beer garden, playground, and ice cream parlor.

PopStroke says it operates on a first come, first served basis – so reservations are not required.

While the grand opening will be Thursday, April 28 at noon, normal business hours will be 9 a.m. until midnight, seven days a week.

The Sarasota location will be PopStroke’s third venue and the first with a two-story layout. It is located at 195 University Town Center Dr Sarasota Fl 34243.

Additional locations in Tampa and Orlando are expected to be complete later this year.

For more information, visit popstroke.com/sarasota/.