Port of Tampa Bay employees learn to recognizes signs of human trafficking

Staff will be training at Port Tampa Bay to fight human trafficking at sea.

Leaders say the port's size makes it a crucial hub in the effort.

Spokespeople say the port will become the first port authority in the nation to receive 'Ports to Freedom Human Trafficking Awareness training' from Businesses Ending Slavery and Trafficking (BEST) as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Combatting Human Trafficking in Transportation Impact Award.

Victims exploited at sea can often only ask for help when their vessel docks at a seaport. But in an unfamiliar country, they may not know how they can receive assistance.

File: Port of Tampa Bay

That's why employees will work on placing multilingual signs throughout port facilities to educate both victims and bystanders on how to contact the national human trafficking hotline.

In addition, seaport employees will also be properly trained on how to recognize the indicators of human trafficking, so they can learn how to safely report it.

"Every person deserves a life of dignity. I am proud of Port Tampa Bay’s partnership with BEST and our actions to bring awareness and lead toward an end of the scourge of human trafficking. Our staff and port partners take pride on being at the forefront of this issue," explained Paul Anderson, Port Tampa Bay President & CEO. "This training, which targets the maritime community, will raise life-changing awareness to our staff and port partners."