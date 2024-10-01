Port Tampa Bay longshoremen join national strike, several industries could be affected

A strike involving port workers across the East Coast impacted Port Tampa Bay on Tuesday, when dozens of longshoremen walked off the job and onto the picket line.

The strike began Tuesday morning after the International Longshoreman's Association and U.S. Maritime Alliance failed to agree on a new contract before the previous six-year deal ended.

The ILA is reportedly asking for a raise of more than 75 percent during the next six years to account for inflations, along with limitations on the use of automation at ports, which the union fears would lead to job losses.

"We're disrespected and we feel like we've been taken advantage," Nick DiFresco, an ILA union representative in Tampa, told FOX 13. "It's been really hard. And, as everybody knows, it's hard to buy milk and groceries and everything. It's cost five times what it used to cost. So everybody's suffering and struggling."

The Maritime Alliance has said it made a last-minute effort to prevent a strike by offering 50 percent over six years, but the union turned down the offer.

The ILA represents longshoremen, who manually facilitate the importing and exporting of goods, at 36 ports from Maine to Texas.

Dr. Piyush Shah, supply chain expert at Florida Gulf Coast University, told FOX 13 the impact of the strike on Tampa Bay will largely depend on how long it lasts.

"The problem happens if the strike goes beyond that one-week zone. Let's say the strike goes for 15 days or a month, now we're in a problem zone," said Shah, who explained how several industries could be affected. "Industries like automobiles or ancillaries or any company which has imports from Europe would be substantially impacted. If this lasts for more than a week status or even two weeks, they would be the number one impact."

Shah said companies that buy and sell fresh foods could also be affected by a long-term strike.

He does not, however, believe fuel prices suffer.

"A fuel shortage would create massive imbalances in the economy, so I think, if it comes to that, it'll be exempted in due time. I don't see a major problem happening for fuel," he said.

Military deliveries and cruiselines are also exempt from the strike and won't be impacted.

Port Tampa Bay and Ports America didn't respond to requests for comment.

