Positive message murals adorn Tampa Bay schools

DeSoto Elementary in Tampa is nearly 100 years old, but its antique arches have a new message carried by blue dragons, the school’s mascot.

"It was difficult," says artist Britt Ford. "This is definitely the hardest one I’ve designed."

Ford and her partner Nellie are among the artists working with The Tampa Foundation, a non-profit organization bringing positive public art to schools and businesses on the way to schools. They’re placed where kids see them.

OTHER NEWS: Rays unveil highly anticipated City Connect alternate jerseys

"There’s no telling what they’re going through at home, but they can come here and be inspired by a simple word or picture that may just change their day or their life," says Gennie Swenson, executive director of The Tampa Foundation.

For DeSoto Elementary, tucked in a working-class area near McKay Bay., the friendly dragons on the arches are a welcome sign. "It invites our community into our school and its right outside our food pantry which we opened in August," says Emily Tirelli, principal at DeSoto Elementary.

In just the past year, they’ve put positive art on schools all over the Tampa Bay Area.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

"We have the artists. I’ll make it happen," says Swenson "We just need you to reach out and let us know."

For Ford, it’s about getting a kid to look up from their phone and see something positive in the world through art.

"A lot of moms reach out to me and say you changed my kids' life today," says Ford.

They see it every day when they come to school. And it makes a better school.

"Absolutely," says Tirelli. "When they feel a part of a school family and a school community they are all in."

Inspiring kids with positive messages through public art, the newest work is at an old school where you’re welcomed by friendly dragons.

If you would like a mural for your school, or if your business would like to sponsor a mural, contact The Tampa Foundation on social media or by clicking here.