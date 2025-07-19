Possible 'medical episode' leads to crash in Tampa, several people hospitalized

The Brief Several people were seriously injured after a crash involving multiple cars and two pedestrians at the intersection of E 7th Ave. and Angel Oliva Senior St., according to Tampa police. Investigators say that it's possible that the driver had a medical episode before the crash. Tampa police say that the investigation is ongoing.



Several people were seriously injured after a crash involving multiple cars and two pedestrians at the intersection of E 7th Ave. and Angel Oliva Senior St., according to Tampa police.

Investigators say that a man and woman in their 30s were hit by a 2022 Can Am Ryker, a three-wheel vehicle, before hitting a parked car and colliding with another car that was stopped for traffic.

The early investigation does not indicate that that driver, a woman in her early 40s, was impaired, but police say that it is possible that she had a medical episode before the crash.

The driver and the passenger in the car, along with both pedestrians, were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Tampa police say that the investigation is ongoing.

