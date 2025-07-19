Fire at Lake Wales home kills 10 dogs, 2 people hospitalized: PCFR
LAKE WALES, Fla. - Ten dogs are dead, and two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home in Lake Wales on Friday night, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.
When fire crews arrived to 237 Shady Oak Ave. at around 5:20 p.m., they said that the fire was fully involved.
First responders say that three adult dogs and seven puppies died in the fire.
One adult and one pediatric patient were taken to a nearby hospital.
No firefighters were injured.
What's next:
The Florida State Fire Marshals Office is investigating the fire.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Polk County Fire Rescue.