Shooting at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston: Female shooter killed, 5-year-old child shot

A woman is dead, and two others were injured following a "tragic day" in Houston at Lakewood Church.

According to Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner, the shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. when the woman, said to be 30 to 35-years-old, walked into the property on the west side of the church from the parking lot.

Upon entering the building, Finner said the woman was armed with a long rifle and a trench coat and backpack. She was also accompanied by a small child approximately four to five years old.

At some point, authorities said, the woman began to fire.

Two law enforcement officers, a TABC agent, with four years of service, and HPD officer, with two years of service, who were working off-duty, quickly engaged the woman, striking her.

The shooter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child that accompanied the shooter, a 5-year-old child, was shot and taken to Texas Children's Hospital in critical condition. A 57-year-old man was also shot in the leg and is said to be in stable condition.

After the officers engaged, she state that she had a bomb and authorities searched her vehicle and backpack, and no explosives were found.

Finner also stated the woman also allegedly spread some type of substance on the ground. HAZMAT crews were called to the scene, along with decontamination units, and determined they haven't found anything of concern to the community or location.

Authorities said this was an insolated incident, and they are checking the building for any additional risks.

The public is being asked to stay away as authorities remain on the scene.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has already released a statement saying,

"Our hearts are with those impacted by today's tragic shooting and the entire Lakewood Church community in Houston. Places of worship are sacred. I have been in contact with Mayor Whitmire and offered the full support and resources of the State of Texas, including Department of Public Safety officers and Texas Rangers, to help this community and help bring swift justice to the criminal who committed this heinous act. Join Cecilia and me in praying for this community during this difficult time and for the brave men and women in blue who acted quickly to respond to this tragedy."

In a tweet on social media, Lakewood Church called on everyone to "please pray for Lakewood and our community."

In a tweet, Texas Democrats issued a statement following the shooting saying, "Today's shooting at Lakewood Church is yet another example of the danger and trauma that reckless gun laws have bestowed upon our communities. No place of worship, shopping center, classroom, or shared public space is safe under the leadership of those that place the gun lobby over Texans' safety. We are praying for the injured and all those impacted by this senseless act of violence. Texans do not deserve to live in fear of a shooting at any time, and as more details emerge - we are grateful for the swift response of first responders under Mayor Whitmire's leadership."

