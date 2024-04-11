Tornado touches down in Florida's World Golf Village neighborhood: NWS

Officials are investigating after a possible tornado touched down in northern Florida as strong thunderstorms moved across the area Thursday afternoon.

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue shared multiple photos of exterior damage in the World Golf Village area of St. Augustine on its Facebook page. The photos show residential fences that have been ripped apart and a child's playhouse flipped on its side.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Possible tornado damage in St. Augustine, Florida on April 11, 2024. (Photo via St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

Units on the scene, however, are reporting no major structural damage.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, along with the fire department are continuing searches of the area.

The same line of storms is making its way through Central Florida. Much of our region remains under a Tornado Watch until 3 p.m. The following areas are affected: Alachua, Gilchrist, Levy, Dixie, Marion, Volusia, Lake, and Sumter counties.

The severe weather threat for the Central Florida area is expected to end around 8 p.m.

