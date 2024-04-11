Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:36 PM EDT until THU 10:36 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
6
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 3:55 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Rip Current Statement
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 1:56 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

Tornado touches down in Florida's World Golf Village neighborhood: NWS

By Aurielle Eady
Updated  April 11, 2024 1:50pm EDT
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Rain swipes through northeast Florida

Storms whipped through parts of Palm Coast, Florida, Thursday afternoon.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Officials are investigating after a possible tornado touched down in northern Florida as strong thunderstorms moved across the area Thursday afternoon.

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue shared multiple photos of exterior damage in the World Golf Village area of St. Augustine on its Facebook page. The photos show residential fences that have been ripped apart and a child's playhouse flipped on its side.

Image 1 of 5

Possible tornado damage in St. Augustine, Florida on April 11, 2024. (Photo via St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

 Units on the scene, however, are reporting no major structural damage. 

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, along with the fire department are continuing searches of the area.

The same line of storms is making its way through Central Florida. Much of our region remains under a Tornado Watch until 3 p.m. The following areas are affected: Alachua, Gilchrist, Levy, Dixie, Marion, Volusia, Lake, and Sumter counties. 

Rain downpours in Clermont, Florida

Heavy rain came down in Clermont, Florida, on Thursday. A wind advisory and a tornado watch went into effect.

The severe weather threat for the Central Florida area is expected to end around 8 p.m.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar:

Stay connected with FOX 35: