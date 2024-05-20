Tampa police find loaded guns during "pro-active patrol," 18-year-old charged

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers found two guns and arrested an 18-year-old man for carrying a concealed firearm on Saturday.

Around 10:30 p.m., TPD says officers were conducting proactive patrols in the South Howard area.

Officers say they saw two males loitering around a blue BMW at S. Howard Ave and W. Swann Ave. before they walked away from the car.

According to police, one of the men was later identified as 18-year-old Bryce Rivers.

The police department says officers approached the car and, after seeing a black and tan handgun in plain view, immediately began surveillance.

When the two people returned to the car, officers approached them to conduct a field interview, according to authorities.

Law enforcement says the previously spotted gun, a loaded Taurus G2C 9mm, was recovered during a search of the car.

According to officers, a second firearm, a loaded purple Taurus G2C 9mm handgun that had been reported as stolen in 2021, was also recovered during the investigation.

"The keen observation skills displayed by our officers resulted in the recovery of two guns," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw in a press release. "These dedicated efforts are a win for public safety and highlight the commitment of our department to keeping Tampa a safe place to live, work, and visit."

Rivers was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm and taken to Orient Road Jail, according to TPD.

