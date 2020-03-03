Post-Channelside, Splitsville has stood the test of time in downtown Tampa

Splitsville was an anchor – one of the originals at Channelside from back in the day. As downtown Tampa continues to transition into Water Street, it still stands.

The bowling alley first opened its doors more than 15 years ago. It’s the only property that stayed during the construction and transformation into Sparkman Wharf.

In 2018, a portion of Splitsville closed as workers updated its interior and added several new features, including indoor bocce ball and golf simulators.

They have also brought in a two-time James Beard award-winning chef to create a new menu – filled with Instagram-able fried chicken sandwiches, deviled eggs and shrimp and grits.

As construction continues at Sparkman Wharf, Splitsville remains open and ready to entertain.

