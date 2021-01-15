Post Malone donates 10,000 of his sold-out Crocs to frontline workers at US hospitals

article

Post Malone is donating 10,000 pairs of sold-out Crocs to frontline workers at hospitals across the country as a way of thanking them for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Billboard, the Grammy-nominated singer and rapper is partnering with Musicians on Call, a non-profit that brings music to patients' bedsides, to donate shoes to hospital workers.

"The stress of the pandemic on staff in all areas of the hospital has been unrelenting and we have been doing what we can to continue bringing them the joy of live music," Musicians On Call President and CEO Pete Griffin told People. "We are so grateful to Post Malone and Crocs for joining us in providing even more relief when they need it the most through this generous donation. Thanks to them, caregivers at 70 hospitals nationwide will have the added support of their Crocs to help them through their day."

Musicians on Call shared photos of healthcare workers receiving the shoes on their Instagram page.

"Caregivers and staff are receiving their very own pair of Post Malone’s fifth #pmxcrocs collaboration as a thank you for their brave work on the frontlines to keep our communities safe!" the charity wrote in their caption.

Malone collaborated with Crocs to make the Duet Max Clog II shoes, which were released last month and sold out in less than 24 hours. It's the fifth time Malone collaborated with Crocs; his previous shoes all sold out quickly as well.

This isn't the first time Malone has donated the popular footwear. Last month, he gave the shoes to every student at Grapevine High School in Texas, his former high school.