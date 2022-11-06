Potential tropical storm likely to impact Bay Area

The Bay Area will likely experience rain and tropical storm-force winds toward the end of the week as a low-pressure system in the Southwest Atlantic develops and tracks toward Florida.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku says the low-pressure system has a 70 percent chance of developing into a subtropical or tropical depression over the next two days and a 90 percent chance of developing over the next five days.

That system is expected to head toward the Bahamas and then drift toward the west, impacting the state of Florida.

Sadiku says forecasters still need to iron out the specifics depending on how the storm is tracking. He says it may move further south, or it may travel parallel to the state. Both scenarios will have big implications as far as Florida is concerned.

Regardless of where the storm tracks, the Bay Area will feel its impact.

Sadiku believes Monday and Tuesday will be fairly nice weather-wise. However, from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, he expects things to turn depending on where the storm goes. He says if it tracks across the state, the weather will deteriorate quickly and become unsettled during the second half of the week.

Bay Area residents can not only expect rain but also, strong, gusty winds. However, those on the East Coast of Florida will bear the brunt of the storm. That's because the storm combined with the full moon will likely cause coastal flooding and waves along Atlantic beaches that are at least ten feet tall.

Sadiku says the Bay Area will likely receive several inches of rain and experience wind gusts but stresses that it is not a repeat of Hurricane Ian. He says worst-case scenario, it forms into a low-end category 1 hurricane, but more-than-likely it will be a tropical or subtropical storm.

Sadiku says Bay Area residents will start to see the breeze pick up on Monday with winds picking up Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday though, we can expect to see tropical storm-force wind gusts, but it all depends on the storm’s exact track.

However, since it is a relatively weak system, the wind field will expand and residents will feel the wind gusts around the state.

If the system develops into a named storm it will be Nicole or Owen.