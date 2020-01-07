Power restored following major outage in Pinellas County

article

Power has been restored in Pinellas County following a large outage that affected thousands of Duke Energy customers.

The company said problems with three of its substations had left more than 34,000 customers without power in Pinellas Park, northern St. Petersburg and the surrounding areas Tuesday morning.

The outage lasted an hour and 40 minutes before being restored, the utility said.

"Duke Energy will continue to investigate the cause in hopes of preventing this type of outage from happening again," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.

LINK: To check the outage map from the utility, click here.

