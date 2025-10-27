Pretrial hearing for Jeffry Knight months after deadly Clearwater Ferry crash

The Brief Jeffry Knight appeared for a pretrial hearing on Monday afternoon at the Pinellas County Courthouse. Knight is the former owner of Jannis Live who stepped down after his boat crashed into the Clearwater Ferry in April. The next court date has been scheduled for January 12 at 1 p.m.



The Pinellas County businessman who is accused of crashing into the Clearwater Ferry in April, killing one person and injuring several others, appeared for a pretrial hearing on Monday afternoon.

Jeffrey Knight, 62, pleaded not guilty in August after he was charged with eight felony counts for leaving the scene of a boating accident involving death and serious bodily injury.

Booking photo of Jeffry Knight. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

The backstory:

Knight was the owner of Jannus Live in St. Pete but he stepped down just days after crashing his private vessel into the Clearwater Ferry that was carrying 45 passengers.

Jose Castro was killed, and multiple other people were injured after the crash near the Memorial Causeway on April 27.

A months-long investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began and officials said that Knight left the scene and started heading home before Pasco Sheriff's Office deputies stopped him in the water.

Initially, Knight told investigators that he tried rendering aid to ferry passengers, but left because his boat was taking on water.

In an electronic data search warrant issued by FWC, it was revealed that passengers on Knight's boat told investigators after the crash, Knight was panicked and told them, "My life is over. I'm going to lose everything," and tried to stop them from calling 911. The warrant also alleges Knight's all-around white light was not displayed on his boat.

Dennis Kimerer, the captain of the Clearwater Ferry, was also charged with violating a navigation rule for failing to have a working stern light at the time of the crash.

What's next:

Knight is due back in court for his next pretrial hearing on January 12. The trial hasn’t been scheduled, but Judge Pat Siracusa indicated he’d like it to take place in the spring, and it could last up to three weeks.

