Pregnant mom shot in Tampa suffers miscarriage days before due date

Eight months after Vivian Acker miraculously survived being shot in the head while sleeping in a car with her husband Demarian and their three young children in Tampa, the bullet still sits inches away from her brain; a constant reminder to be thankful for living another day.

"I will never forget that life-changing experience," Vivian said. "Just knowing I was almost gone, and for me to be able to come back and have a second chance at life, I said, 'I'm going to promise that I'll live it to the fullest no matter what happens to me.'"

Doctors decided not to remove the bullet because Vivian was nine weeks pregnant.

Thrilled to learn that her unborn baby was not impacted by what happened, she put her pain aside to focus on getting through the next seven months since her pregnancy was considered extremely high-risk.

"I wasn't getting any sleep," Vivian recalled. "I think my body just kept fighting with it and with the pregnancy because of all the stress that I had been under from the beginning."

The Ackers eventually learned that their miracle baby would be a little boy to be named King Seven Acker.

Things were checking out well at every doctor's appointment, until her final ultrasound, two days before Vivian's scheduled C-section.

"The mood was just so still and quiet and strange," Vivian said. "The feeling I would never forget. It was just so strange. And then he apologized, and I asked him what are you apologizing for? And he was like he doesn't have a heartbeat, and from there, everything just stopped. The world stopped."

That same evening, the Ackers were planning to post a virtual gender reveal for friends and family but instead posted the raw moment on Tik Tok, which garnered millions of views, of when Vivian came home and told her husband the news.

" The balloons and everything were set up. Everything was put together, so we could celebrate him coming," Vivian's husband, Demarian said.

On April 20th, Vivian gave birth to King.

"I was just so distraught. I couldn't even physically hold my son and say goodbye." Vivian said. "The whole OR was crying."

Despite that second traumatic experience, the Ackers say their faith has helped them persevere, and they continue to hold each other close as they plan to leave their temporary hotel in Tampa for a fresh start.

No matter where they end up, they will continue to inspire others with their story.

"When you go through something like child loss or homelessness or gun violence. It makes you feel like you don't have a voice. So we want to give them that voice," said Vivian.

Doctors could not give Vivian an official answer about why the baby died.

They're waiting for an autopsy report.

Meanwhile, Tampa Police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Stamat Jr. in October regarding the shooting. They said he felt other people were stalking him in different cars before he shot at the car the Ackers was sleeping in.

Vivian tells us Stamat Jr. was released from jail on bond at the end of last year.

Anyone interested in helping the Ackers can do so by clicking here.