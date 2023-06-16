Video: Hillsborough teen crawls out of window after ‘dangerous criminal’ breaks down door, deputies say

A quick-thinking teenager who climbed out of her bedroom window to escape a burglar who kicked in her front door helped Hillsborough County deputies catch the suspect.

Body camera video shows a deputy and a K9 entering the dwelling after the teen called 911.

The deputy is heard several times telling whoever was in there to come out. When nobody appeared the deputy said he was going to release the dog to help search the residence.

As the video continues, the deputy is seen kicking in an interior door much to reveal a man, later identified as 28-year-old Cody Lee Maud, standing in a bathroom.

Cody Lee Maund mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy commands Maud to put his hands up and get on his belly.

Maud was arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, trespassing and criminal mischief.

Deputy locates suspected burglar Cody Lee Maund. Courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

"I cannot imagine the fear that this young woman experienced when a dangerous criminal kicked in her front door," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I am encouraged by how quickly our team was able to secure the perimeter and capture the subject, ensuring he would be spending time in jail rather than preying on another victim."