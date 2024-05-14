Pregnant woman struck by gunfire in Palmetto road rage shooting served in Afghanistan, family says

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

A pregnant woman who was shot multiple times in a road rage shooting in Palmetto last week has been released from the hospital, her family reported.

Investigators say on May 6, a woman pregnant with twins was shot three times by a Riverview man after the two got in a collision in Palmetto. Authorities said Vincent Steele, 50, tried to pass a car that the woman was a passenger in but didn't leave enough space to merge, and his car was struck.

READ: Florida man shot woman pregnant with twins multiple times over Palmetto crash: MCSO

After the two cars collided, investigators say Steele fired seven rounds into the passenger side door where the woman was sitting. The 36-year-old woman was hospitalized and eventually taken to Tampa General Hospital.

According to her family, she is a disabled veteran who served in Afghanistan. They told FOX 13 she faces a long road ahead to recovery including more surgeries and extensive physical therapy.

READ: Twins' heartbeats 'normal' after pregnant mother injured in Palmetto road rage shooting

Steele was charged with five counts of attempted murder, and he made an appearance in court on Tuesday for a risk protection order. The judge said the Manatee Sheriff's Office proved their petition by clear and convincing evidence and issued the order through May 14, 2025.

Her family told FOX 13 that the woman saved the lives of her fiancée and 9-year-old daughter who were also in the car by shouting, ‘he has a gun.’

They said the 9-year-old missed being struck by a bullet by nine inches.

The order prohibits Steele from owning or possessing a firearm or a concealed carry permit. He was also ordered to receive a mental health evaluation, including violence risk assessment and evaluation for drugs.

As of the last update, the twins the victim is carrying had normal and stable heartbeats; neither were struck by a bullet.

Steele's daughter, Adora, spoke to a judge at a prior hearing and said he had just picked up his wife, who was sick, from work.

"My father has always been a good person at heart, never really been an aggressor at heart," Adora said.