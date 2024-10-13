President Biden tours Hurricane Milton damage in Bay Area

President Joe Biden arrived at MacDill Air Force Base on Sunday morning, met by US Congresswoman Kathy Castor, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, and Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers.

Biden sruveyed the damage left on the Bay Area by Hurricane Milton last week.

Before the storm, Biden declared a State of Emergency in Florida. Since then, he has directed his administration to administer federal aid to any Florida county that suffered storm-related damage.

He took an aerial tour of St. Petersburg via helicopter to assess the city's damage.

On the ground in St. Pete Beach, Biden talked with small business owners and residents and praised first responders.

A number of local officials accompanied Biden on his tour, including St. Pete Beach Mayor Adrian Petrila and Florida Republican U.S. Representative Anna Luna.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declined to join them.

