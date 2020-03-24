President Trump says he would love to have country 'open by Easter'

In a town hall hosted by FOX News, President Donald Trump said that he "would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter."

"I think it's possible, why isn't it?" the president said. "In my opinion many people, more people are going to die if we allow this to continue," Trump said. "We have to get people back to work."

As many public health officials call for stricter, not looser restrictions on public interactions, Trump said he was already looking toward easing the advisories that have sidelined workers, shuttered schools and led to a widespread economic slowdown.

"You can't compare this to 1918," the president also remarked, referring to the Spanish flu, a pandemic in which the death toll was estimated to be in the millions.

Health experts have made clear that unless Americans continue to dramatically limit social interaction — staying home from work and isolating themselves — the number of infections will overwhelm the health care system, as it has in parts of Italy, leading to many more deaths. While the worst outbreaks are concentrated in certain parts of the country, such as New York, experts warn that the highly infectious disease is certain to spread.

The U.S. is now more than a week into an unprecedented 15-day effort to encourage all Americans to drastically scale back their public activities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged stringent guidelines on helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing, frequent and vigorous handwashing, and practicing respiratory hygiene. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has provided similar guidelines.

The president made his comments following the stay-at-home orders issued by multiple states across the country.

Also in the town hall, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams said, citing current recovery rates, that most who are infected with COVID-19 in the United states will recover.

When asked on how Americans could right now acquire a self test, the U.S. Surgeon General discussed how there had been increases of testing production and implementation across the country but did not specify an availability date.

Dr. Deborah Birx clarified that a self-test was not an at-home test, but more one that could be conducted through safe drive-thru procedures. Birx also reiterated the need to test in areas "that really have the problems."

As of 1:35 p.m. ET, the DOW Jones was up over 1,600 points, lifted by hopes of passage of a stimulus package meant to address the economic devastation that has resulted from the pandemic.