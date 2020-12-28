President Trump signs COVID-19 relief bill, but House will vote whether to increase check to $2,000

Americans are on track to receive their second stimulus check of the pandemic after President Donald Trump signed the bill for a $600 direct payment, but there’s a chance that figure could increase.

One thing is for certain and that is sooner or later some Americans will receive a stimulus check. The question right now in the nation’s capital is how much will that check actually be. House Democrats will vote Monday whether to increase that check to $2,000.

At this point, the stimulus check is for $600. That’s $600 for each eligible adult and for each child dependent in the family. However, there are some requirements.

For single individuals, their income cannot be greater than $75,000. For married couples that income limit is $150,000. Last week, lawmakers predicted that recipients couldn’t have their checks as early as this week, but that could be changing as the debate for how much that check should be worth continues.

The $600 stimulus check is what was signed into law when President Trump sign that $900 billion coronavirus relief package. Many Republicans opposed any stimulus checks. But after wrangling, the sides settled on $600 checks.

Then last week, the president, who was absent from the negotiations, demanded $2,000 direct payments and refused to sign the legislation into law.

Today, House representatives will vote on whether to increase the direct payments to $2,000. If that passes in the House, the Senate will be the next up to give their OK.

Democrats crafted the bill in a way to make the implementation of $2,000 checks contingent on the president signing the combo COVID/government funding plan. So, once the President saw the opportunity for the $2,000 with the House planning a bill, he agreed to sign the plan.

Because this is still being worked out, the time frame to receive the check is up in the air. One thing is for certain, those who have their direct deposit information on file with the IRS will be the first to see that money come through.

The package reopened the Paycheck Protection Program so small businesses will once again have a chance to apply for loans to help them out.

The stay on evictions has also been extended until the end of January. That was set to expire at the end of the year. The package will also send over $400 million to food banks across the U.S. to further help those struggling during this pandemic.

President Trump’s decision to sign the bill averted a shutdown Tuesday night. The government was funded through 11:59 p.m. Monday. But Mr. Trump’s signature means the government is now funded through September 30, 2021.

The President railed against the combination package last week – even though the final plan was negotiated by the top four bicameral, bipartisan Congressional leaders and his own point man Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

The plan passed with 359 votes in the House and 92 votes in the Senate.

President Trump objected to foreign aid provisions which he deemed "pork" in the spending provision of the combination measure – even though the president requested much of that money in his budget request sent to Congress earlier this year.

So, House Democrats prepped a bill to provide for $2,000 payment checks. This bill will be on the floor late Monday. At this stage, Fox News is told the House will subject this to a two-thirds vote for passage. Hitting the two-thirds threshold is a challenge. But, if the House goes through the usual process for the bill, the measure will just be subject to a simple majority for passage.

By handling this bill as a "suspension" measure (a process that speeds the bill to the floor but requires a two-thirds vote for passage), approving the plan isn’t guaranteed. But Fox News is told by a member of the House GOP leadership that the measure should secure two-thirds.

