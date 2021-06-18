Professional pet sitters pleased with post-pandemic prosperity

As families head out on summer vacations, many are hiring professional pet sitters, so their animals can stay at home.

"We go in and out of the client's home and take care of the babies in their home so that they stay in the place they know and love best," Terri Rock, owner of 1st Professional Pet Sitters, told Fox 13.

1st Professional Pet Sitters is a full-service pet sitting company that's been in business in Tampa for almost 30 years.

"We bring in the mail, wash out food and water bowls. Feed and water the animals per the owner's instructions and love on the babies, which is the best part of the job. Then we take them out for a walk if that is appropriate," Rock added.

Pet sitting services take care of more than just the average cats and dogs.

"We've got bunnies, all kinds of lizards, as well as the traditional cats and dogs," Rock shared. "We have one client who has an absolutely amazing Koi pond in their backyard. It's one of those things that until you see it, you would never believe it."

The pet-sitting industry was greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's bouncing back.

READ Tips for picking a pet sitter you can trust and your pet will love

"When the pandemic hit, it was very difficult because it changed everybody's life. We had to remain positive. We eventually saw a regrowth from the clients that did have to have sitting services and we've just continued to grow over this past year as everything has come back," Rock explained.

LINK: Learn more about 1st Professional Pet Sitters at https://southtampapets.com/.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Advertisement

Sign up for our daily newsletter