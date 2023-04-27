'Project Protect' offers free doorbell cameras and services to domestic violence victims

Alisa Mathewson survived a horrific attack by her ex, who is now serving life for kidnapping, rape, and attempted murder. Despite that horror, today, Mathewson uses her voice to help other victims of abuse.

She’s among the backers of a new pilot program in Hillsborough County called "Project Protect." It provides free doorbell cameras and services to victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, stalking, and sexual violence.

"Having that ability, it empowers the victims, it empowers us to feel safe, and we don’t have the funds in those situations to do it ourselves," she said.

The new program was announced by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Thursday. She points out that 1 in 4 women in the U.S. will become victims of domestic violence at some point in their lives.

"Heaven forbid there's a violation of an injunction. Heaven forbid something happens, and a victim must go back and plead with law enforcement to help them," Moody stated. "To have video documentation, that is so important as that person moves through the court process."

Information about "Project Protect" will be posted in the courthouse and given to those seeking injunction orders. Mathewson said it would've helped in her situation and will certainly help others.

"Having this available for them as another tool and another resource will make a difference," she told FOX 13.

The pilot program is up and running now in both Hillsborough and Martin Counties with plans to spread statewide.