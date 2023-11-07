Project SEARCH gives young adults with learning disabilities opportunity to work

article

A program at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital is changing the lives of young adults with special needs.

Elijah Shannon's smile is infectious, according to the staff at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

"I think the first thing I'd say about Elijah is any person that even says his name or sees him in the hall automatically smiles," said the Director of Patient and Family Centered Care Heather Bailey. "Elijah is the smile of this place."

Shannon has a learning disability, and he wasn't always so outgoing. But, thanks to Project SEARCH he has come out of his shell.

He got a job at the hospital, and he likes to bring joy to others there.

Elijah Shannon puts a smile on everyone's face.

"I like the fact that I come here and be able to make friends here, be able to make people smile, make people feel good, and make people have a great day," Shannon said.

Project SEARCH prepares young adults with learning disabilities for success in the job market.

"We are going strong trying to train young adults to find employment, learn employment skills, independent living skills, so that they're ready to move out into the world," said Janna Wuorsham, a Project SEARCH teacher at Johns Hopkins Children's Hospital.

The training paid off for Shannon. He cleans the toys in the children's playroom.

"They saw this, the effort that I put in, and they decided like, wow, we need that," said Shannon. "We want that person. And they pick me to be in their department."

The hospital hasn't regretted that decision.

"I can hands down tell you he's probably one of the hardest workers around this organization. He puts pride into everything he does because he knows each thing that he does, helps patients and families and helps his fellow colleagues," Bailey shared.

For Shannon, it's been a chance to shine.

"I'm just grateful that I'm here. I'm grateful for the people I work with, and I just love my job, and I wouldn't change it for a thing at all," Shannon explained.

Project SEARCH was started in 2014. For more information, click here.