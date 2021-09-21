Promotion gives free wedding dresses to front-line workers

Picking the perfect wedding dress can be difficult and expensive so some Bay Area businesses have gotten together to provide free dresses to front-line workers for their wedding days.

FOX 13 News was there when Destiny Lee first saw herself in a wedding dress for her big day.

"Oh, this is beautiful. Oh, my God!" she said with a laugh. "Do you know how much wedding dresses cost? That is like the major thing on a bride's list."

She is taking part in The Regent's wedding dress giveaway to front-line workers. The entertainment venue partnered with Satin and Lace Bridal Boutique to make the grand gesture to some of the community's most important members.

"We have between 50 and 60 dresses out. So we're left with dresses at the end of the season and, you know, you can keep them, you can hang onto them forever," said Alison Farman, owner of Satin and Lace Bridal Boutique. "But why not bless somebody that's worked really hard for the community with the dress?"

The businesses are glad to help the women on their special day.

"These are couture dresses. These are the next-level wedding dresses. Some of them are worth about two and three thousand dollars," said Shannon Keil, CEO of the Regent. "So, they're not just like your basic, run-of-the-mill dress. These are beautiful, beaded, handcrafted, amazing dresses."

For healthcare worker Elizabeth Nickerson, the giveaway is a nice gesture from the community.

"We all chose to go into healthcare because we love it, but it is nice to have a little bit of recognition from our community. And who doesn't love a free wedding dress?"

Advertisement

The group is giving away more than 50 dresses. To be eligible for a dress, someone has to write an essay on why the person deserves it. Also, the businesses are having a lunch event for the winners of the dresses later this month.